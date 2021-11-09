Giannis gifts shoes to Biden during Bucks White House visit

By Web Staff

WASHINGTON DC (WDJT) — The world champion Milwaukee Bucks are still on cloud nine after a visit to the White House on Monday, Nov. 9, 2021.

Players, coaches, ownership and execs all toured the White House. They met on the south lawn with the president, and he congratulated the team on their crowning achievement.

MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke. He reflected on his experience growing up in Greece and stressed the importance of hard work.

A video posted to President Biden’s Twitter page shows the MVP back inside the White House signing basketballs when he surprises Biden with a pair of his size 17.5 shoes.

“Sorry, we didn’t know what size you were,” Antetokounmpo joked. “I signed it. Thanasis signed it. Champs 2021 NBA Champs.”

Biden joked back that they would probably be too small.

Bident said on Twitter, “Can’t wait to take these out for a spin. Great to host you today, @Giannis_An34.”

The Greek Freak also joked that he was running for president in 2024. He said “I’m running for office though. I’m going to be the most handsome president ever.”

