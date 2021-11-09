January 6 committee issues 10 more subpoenas, including to Stephen Miller and Kayleigh McEnany

By Annie Grayer, Zachary Cohen and Ryan Nobles, CNN

The House committee investigating the deadly January 6 riot at the US Capitol announced on Tuesday a new batch of 10 subpoenas to former White House officials under President Donald Trump, as the panel charges ahead in seeking testimony and documents from witnesses relevant to its probe.

The subpoenas follow six others that were announced Monday. Tuesday’s recipients are being asked to turn over documents to the committee on November 23, and depositions are scheduled throughout December. They are:

Nicholas Luna, former President Donald Trump’s personal assistant

Molly Michael, Trump’s special assistant to the President and Oval Office operations coordinator

Ben Williamson, Trump’s deputy assistant to the President and senior adviser to then-chief of staff Mark Meadows

Christopher Liddell, former Trump White House deputy chief of staff

John McEntee, Trump’s White House personnel director

Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to then-Vice President Mike Pence

Kayleigh McEnany, former White House press secretary under Trump

Stephen Miller, Trump senior adviser

Cassidy Hutchinson, special assistant to the President for legislative affairs

Kenneth Klukowski, former senior counsel to Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark.

These new subpoenas build on efforts by the committee to reach more senior leadership within the Trump White House and target some former rank-and-file White House officials who had close relationships with Trump.

The chairman of the select committee, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi said his panel “wants to learn every detail of what went on in the White House on January 6th and in the days beforehand. “

“We need to know precisely what role the former President and his aides played in efforts to stop the counting of the electoral votes and if they were in touch with anyone outside the White House attempting to overturn the outcome of the election,” Thompson said in a statement issued Tuesday.

The committee is pushing ahead with issuing subpoenas even though the Justice Department has not yet indicated whether prosecutors will pursue criminal contempt charges against Trump ally Steve Bannon for defying his congressional order to appear and provide testimony.

This story has been updated with additional developments Tuesday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.