Now Hiring: USPS hiring ahead of busy holiday season

The holidays are fast approaching, and the United States Postal Service is gearing up for it’s busiest season of the year.

USPS says it’s looking for help to keep up with the high demand.

“Looking for someone that's eager, energetic and willing to advance within the Postal Service,” said Workforce Planning Specialist, Maria Munoz.

Munoz says there are positions that will allow you to work more independently, while others call for more teamwork.

She says being able to communiticate with the customers is a key factor to working for the Postal Service.

There’s also several opportunites to advance in your career.

“I love what I do. This Postal Service has been great to me. I started out as a young person when I was in college,” Munoz said, “I was a city carrier, and then I became a supervisor. And then I went into management for human resources.”

USPS is offering part-time, full-time and seasonal positions.

Stay tuned to find out how you can join the team and the benefits that come along with it at 6 p.m.