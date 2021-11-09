School districts host upcoming vaccination clinics for Coachella Valley kids 5+

Coachella Valley parents looking to get their kids vaccinated against coronavirus have more opportunities this week.

Local school districts are hosting vaccination clinics for those five years of age and older.

Palm Springs Unified School District

On Wednesday, Palm Springs Unified School District will be working with Desert Oasis Healthcare to provide vaccines for ages 5 and older. Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11. This is the first Covid-19 vaccine authorized in the United States for younger children.

Vaccine available for ages 5-11

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 10 2:00pm – 6:00pm

No appointment necessary. All are welcome!

District Service Center- Rooms A & B 150 District Center Dr, Palm Springs CA 92264

Vaccines available for ages 12+

Vaccines are also available Wednesday for older students and adults. Most of these are available from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Covid Vaccine Type: Moderna (18+ years old) 1st or 2nd dose available

Pfizer (12+ years old) 1st or 2nd dose available

Booster: Pfizer (6 months after the 2nd dose)

Moderna Booster (6 months after the 2nd dose)

Johnson & Johnson (from 2:00pm – 6:00pm only)

The current flu vaccine will be available for people 3 years old and older.

You can schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment here.

Covid link: https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1615931903641

What to bring:

Completed consent form ID card (i.e., driver’s license or student school ID)

Vaccination card required for the 2nd dose & Booster

All of the vaccinations will be distributed at the District Service Center- Rooms A & B, 150 District Center Drive in Palm Springs.

Desert Sands Unified School District

On Thursday, November 11, Desert Sands Unified will start to offer vaccinations to children aged 5-11 years old.

This is information on clinics provided to News Channel 3 from the district:

The first of the vaccination clinics for children will take place at the district offices at 47-950 Dune Palms Road from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. When traveling south on Dune Palms Road, the building will be the first DSUSD building on the left. Signage in front of the building will provide direction. The vaccination clinic is being held in partnership with Desert Healthcare and Riverside County Public Health.

The Desert Sands Unified School District vaccination clinic dates, times, and locations are listed below. Both pediatric and adult Pfizer vaccines will be available.

· Desert Sands District Offices, Thursday, November 11, 10:00 am-6:00 pm with the second dose available on Saturday, December 4 from 10:00 am-6:00 pm (This vaccination clinic will be held in partnership with Desert Healthcare and Riverside County Public Health.)

· Indio High School, Wednesday, November 17 from 4:00-6:30 pm with the second dose available on Tuesday, December 14 from 4:00-6:30 pm (This vaccination clinic will be held in partnership with Desert Oasis Healthcare.)

· Shadow Hills High School, Friday, December 10 from 4:00-6:30 pm with the second dose on Friday, January 7 from 4:00-6:30 pm (This vaccination clinic will be held in partnership with Desert Oasis Healthcare.)

· NOTE: First and second vaccinations are available at all clinics. Second vaccinations will also be available at various other locations throughout the desert.

Coachella Valley Unified School District

Coachella Valley Unified School District offered a clinic for vaccinations of younger students over the weekend.

https://youtu.be/XT6gtWMx0lo

Walk-ins are welcome, however, appointments are recommended. To make an appointment for a future clinic, click here.

Other vaccination options

More information on vaccines and appointments for pediatric and adult vaccination clinics is available here.