Teen killed from falling tree branch identified as Portland high school freshman

By Fox 12 Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has identified the teenager hit and killed by a falling tree branch on Saturday as 14-year-old Christopher Kelly of Portland.

MCSO said Kelly was a freshman at Central Catholic High School.

The sheriff’s office responded to Thousand Acres Dog Park at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Deputies said about a quarter mile from the main road, they found Kelly, who had been hit by a tree branch. Emergency responders attempted life-saving efforts, but he died.

Kelly was working with the volunteer group Friends of Trees, a local non-profit that hosts tree planting events in the community. According to the event description on its website, volunteers were planting native seedlings at Sandy River Delta Park.

Friends of Trees Executive Director Yashar Vasef released the following statement to FOX 12:

We are devastated by the tragic accident that took place today at one of our events. Our hearts go out to the family.

“We want to ensure that we let our community know and the family know that our thoughts are with them during this extremely tragic time,” Multnomah County Undersheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell said. “Where you can, when you’re in larger cleared areas, make sure you’re listening and paying attention to your surroundings as we’re heading into the winter months with wind, rain and possible storms.”

Kelly’s family has started a GoFundMe.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.