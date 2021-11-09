UPS driver charged in crash that killed one-year-old and mother

By Web Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Mobile Police arrested a UPS driver charged with causing a crash that killed a one-year-old boy and his mother.

It happened on April 14 on Moffett Road at Wolf Ridge Road.

Investigators said Deidreana Ariel Jasper, 28, and her son, Noah Isiah Brown, died when their vehicle was hit by a UPS truck driven by Ike Johnson, 55. Johnson was arrested on November 8 on two counts of homicide by vehicle.

According to investigators, it was a rainy afternoon when Johnson was heading east on Moffett Road in the UPS truck pulling a trailer. Near the intersection with Wolf Ridge Road, police said he lost control, crossed into the westbound lanes, and hit a Pontiac driven by Jasper. Two other vehicles were also involved in the wreck.

A grand jury handed up the homicide by vehicle indictments after hearing the case.

Neighbors described Jasper as a kind-hearted, church-going woman who kept to herself as she raised her son. Noah was coming up on his second birthday.

