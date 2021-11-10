Blinken says US concerned about Russian military activity in appearance with Ukrainian counterpart

By Nicole Gaouette, Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler, CNN

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the US is concerned by reports of unusual Russian military activity in an appearance with Ukraine’s foreign minister.

“We’re concerned by reports of unusual Russian military activity,” Blinken said in an appearance at the State Department, adding that the US is “monitoring very closely” the Russia activity.

“As we always do, we’ll continue to consult closely as well with allies and partners on this issue,” Blinken said. “As we make clear, any escalatory or aggressive actions will be of great concern to the United States.” He added that the US will continue to support deescalation in the region and a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

