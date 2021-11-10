Disabled Ohio man’s bicycle, only form of transportation to work, stolen

By Karin Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

HAMILTON, Ohio (WLWT) — With his laces tied tightly, Randy Bowling said he’s ready to walk to work if he has to.

The nearly four-mile trek each way — from his apartment in Hamilton to Walmart in Fairfield Township — isn’t ideal for the 50-year-old, who is also disabled. Bowling suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was 16.

That’s one of the reasons he bought a $157 bicycle a few months ago.

“It’s the first bike I ever bought myself,” Bowling said.

He was proud of it. Now, it’s gone.

It was stolen from outside Party Mart Express in Hamilton Saturday night.

Store security video shows Bowling walking his bike close to the front doors after his shift at Walmart.

He’s in the East Avenue store for less than a minute before a man rides up on another bike, grabs Bowling’s bicycle and rides off with it.

Bowling walks out in disbelief.

“He’s made my life harder,” Bowling said.

Bowling lives alone at the Serve City apartments. He said he needs his job to pay bills, and the bus isn’t always an option.

“When we had heard, it just broke our hearts. Our residents struggle with so many other life issues, to have something like this happen is a real challenge,” said David Hood, executive director of Serve City.

Neighbor Brenda Stevens called what happened unacceptable in her neighborhood.

“It’s just aggravating. I don’t know why people do it. It’s selfish,” Stevens said.

Other neighbors have expressed frustration and support.

“There’s a lot of people that care. If I had a bike, I’d give it to him,” said neighbor Andrew Yeager.

Bowling said even though he should be angry, he’d rather talk to the guy who snatched his bike and help him get a job.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.