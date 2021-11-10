Judge rejects another Trump attempt to slow down documents from going to House January 6 committee

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN Reporter, Crime and Justice

A federal judge on Wednesday night said she would not help former President Donald Trump as he attempts to buy time as he argues to keep secret records from his presidency, pointing him instead to an appeals court to seek help.

