School system stepping up security after potential threat posted on Snapchat

By ANDREW MASSE

PLAINFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Students at one local district will notice an increase in security Wednesday.

Plainfield Police say this is due to a threat that has been circulating on Snapchat.

The post referenced a shooting that would take place Wednesday at “phhs”.

Investigators from Plainfield are collaborating with other states to determine the origin of the message.

Police noted that there has been no credible threat made directly at any school in Plainfield.

However, police will be on hand at all Plainfield schools Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

Snapchat users are asked not to share the post if they come across it.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Plainfield Police directly at 860-564-0804.

