‘She made life sparkle’: Iowa city holds service for beloved Spanish teacher

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCCI) — Faith, family and students. That’s what community and loved one’s said Nohema Graber’s life centered around.

On Tuesday night the community of Fairfield came together for an emotional service for Graber.

They mourned the beloved Spanish teacher who was found dead last week. Many in the community are trying to comprehend why two of her students are charged with Graber’s murder.

Graber’s family spoke at the service, including her son Christina who read from Graber’s personal notebook.

He read, “we the teachers must be a positive role model for our students, and even if the students forget about my Spanish classes, I hope they remember how and why to smile in life and be honest.”

At the end of the service, Graber’s pastor told the crowd to take comfort that she is now in heaven.

