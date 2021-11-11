Chris Stapleton takes home six CMA Awards

By Marianne Garvey

Chris Stapleton had a strong night at the Country Music Awards on Wednesday, winning six awards including song and album of the year.

The singer also won single of the year for “Starting Over” off his album of the same name and trophies for being a producer on both the single and album.

Stapleton then nabbed male vocalist of the year for the fifth time. “Man, amazing,” he said during his last speech. “I’m running out of words.”

He also performed twice throughout the show.

Entertainer of the Year went to Luke Combs, who told the crowd, “I don’t deserve to win it, but I’m sure as hell glad that I did.” Combs topped Stapleton, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert for the award.

Vocal duo of the year went to The Brothers Osborne. T.J. Osborne, who came out as gay this year, said, “It’s been a roller coaster of a year, especially for me emotionally, and for you all to support me, it’s been incredible.”

Jimmie Allen won new artist of the year, saying, “I want to thank my father who’s no longer with us for introducing me to country music.”

Vocal group of the year went to Old Dominion and Carly Pearce won female vocalist of the year.

