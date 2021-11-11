Cincinnati’s biggest pinball expo ever to feature 120+ pinball machines from 1930s through today

By Lawson Gutzwiller

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Experience more than 120 pinball machines from the 1930s through today at Cincinnati’s biggest pinball expo to date.

Pincinnati is returning to Eastgate from Dec. 3 through Dec. 5.

Cincinnati plays a large part in the history of pinball, named the “birthplace of pinball.” In 1871, English inventor Montague Redgrave manufactured bagatelle tables in Cincinnati, which later grew into the modern pinball machines that we know and love today.

Pincinnati will be held at the Holiday Inn Eastgate. All of the dozens of machines will be free to play, meaning no quarters needed. The more than 120 machines will be spread out on the convention floor for the public to explore.

There will also be ultra-rare and one-of-a-kind machines, and even machines that have yet to be released to the public.

Pincinnati features three tournaments over the weekend that will be live-streamed on Twitch with play-by-play commentary.

The expo will include vendors that will be selling brand new machines, classic machines, parts, accessories and memorabilia.

Pincinnati began in 2019 and has attracted as many as 4,000 visitors and competitors from all over the nation.

