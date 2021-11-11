New draft of COP26 agreement on final day includes unprecedented reference to fossil fuels

By Helen Regan and Ivana Kottasová, CNN

A new version of the COP26 draft agreement was published early on Friday and retains a reference to fossil fuels, despite a fierce campaign from major coal, oil and gas producers to water down the text.

The draft is not final and will need all 197 parties in attendance to agree to it.

The draft agreement, published by the COP26 presidency, includes language from an earlier draft that says the world should be aiming to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and acknowledges the role of fossil fuels in the climate crisis, a first for the annual Conference of the Parties on climate.

This is a developing story.

