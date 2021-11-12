Americans haven’t felt this bad about the economy in a decade

By David Goldman and Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Surging prices, a labor shortage and a gummed-up supply chain are making Americans uneasy.

The consumer sentiment index fell to a decade low over the past month, according to the University of Michigan. The culprit: pandemic-era inflation and worry that no policies are in place to rein it in. Consumers had also expected the supply chain crisis and labor shortage crunch to be resolved by now.

The negative sentiment about the challenges to the US economy outweighed many of the positive factors, including surging job growth and growing paychecks.

