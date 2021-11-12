Explosion at mosque during Friday prayers in eastern Afghanistan

By Ehsan Popalzai, CNN

An explosion went off during Friday prayers inside a mosque in eastern Afghanistan, a local journalist told CNN on Friday.

Security officials said at least 15 people including the mullah of the mosque were wounded in the blast, which occurred in the Spin Ghar district of Nangarhar province, the journalist said.

This is a breaking story, more to follow…

