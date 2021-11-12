Man arrested for shining laser at airplanes has felony warrants

By Brhe Berry

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A man was arrested Friday for shining a laser at two airlines and a police helicopter in the Third Ward, police said.

After police ran the man’s name, they learned he has three felony warrants for sexual and aggravated assault. Police called this incident unusual.

“It’s unusual for someone with warrants to bring attention to himself by doing this,” Lt. Larry Crowson said. “Really dangerous. Could bring harm to the pilot.”

Police said they were notified that a green laser was being pointed at two commercial planes. That’s when an HPD helicopter went to check it out and was grazed by the laser.

Patrol officers were called and were able to find the man responsible.

According to the FAA, there were over 6,200 laser strikes on an aircraft in 2019. It can cause temporary, even permanent, blindness to a pilot.

Shining a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime.

