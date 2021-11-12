Police K9 hit repeatedly with taser, still helps nab suspect

By WBZ Staff

BROCKTON , Massachussets (WBZ) — A man who led police on a wild chase that involved a stolen Taser and a K9 in West Bridgewater is due in court Friday.

Jesse Marinaro, 30, of Providence, Rhode Island, will be arraigned in Brockton District Court on a long list of charges following Wednesday’s incident.

West Bridgewater Police say it started around 12:30 p.m. when they started getting complaints that a driver appeared to be passing out at the wheel. When officers tracked down the car and tried to pull it over, it sped away on the wrong side of the road and hit another car.

The car then crashed in the woods and the driver, later identified as Marinaro, ran away into a condominium complex. Police said he broke into a home there and was then chased off by the home owner.

An officer then caught Marinaro, but as they struggled on the ground, police said he grabbed the officer’s Taser and it went off, striking both of them. The officer was incapacitated for “several seconds,” according to police, and Marinaro ran off with the Taser.

They say he tried to break into a police cruiser, failed and took off into the woods.

Police tracked him down to a back yard, surrounded him and sent in a K9 to get him. They said Marinaro used the Taser on the dog “repeatedly” but officers were able to finally capture and arrest him.

“K9 FEDOR fought off his injuries and is doing well with his Police handler,” police said in a statement.

Two officers were treated at hospitals for injuries and are expected to be ok.

