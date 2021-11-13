Pro glass blower started in back of Frito-Lay van; pieces now featured across country

By Bennett Robinson

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Fifteen years ago Jason Martin learned how to blow glass with a blowtorch in the back of a Frito-Lay van.

Today, he uses a high-powered acetylene torch and a steady hand to create unique pieces of durable and vibrant glassware.

“It drives me,” he said. “It’s what I get up in the morning to do, you know?”

The glass blowing scene 15-20 years ago was more closed-off and techniques were kept secret, he said. Since then, it’s grown into a more open community.

“You saw how I do it. Now go take that knowledge and figure something out,” Jason said. “Tweak it a little bit, and put your twist on that technique!”

Glassblowing has become more than a hobby for Jason — it’s not only a source of income, but it’s a way to relieve stress.

“When you’re in the flow and glass is always flowing, when you and the glass are flowing together more or less, it’s very magical, very peaceful. It’s very Zen indeed!” he said.

Jason’s glass pieces can be found at festivals and shops all over the country.

