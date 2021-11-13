Strike averted at West Coast hospitals

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Unions and management at Kaiser Permanente have reached a tentative agreement that avoids a strike that was to start Monday at 14 West Coast hospitals and hundreds of more clinics and medical offices.

The strike would have been by 32,000 nurses, physician assistants, pharmacists and other health care professionals who are union members. But additional strikes had been scheduled to start the following week that could have expanded the number of strikers to nearly 40,000.

This is a developing story.

