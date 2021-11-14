Queen will miss Remembrance Sunday service after spraining her back

By Max Foster, CNN

Queen will miss the Remembrance Sunday service in central London after spraining her back, Buckingham Palace said Sunday.

“The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service,” a statement said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.