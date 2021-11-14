Taylor Swift announces surprise new music video

By Sana Noor Haq, CNN

Taylor Swift can’t stop breaking the internet.

First, she dropped a rerecorded version of her Grammy-nominated album “Red,” titled “Red (Taylor’s Version),” on Friday.

Then, she released her directorial debut in the form of a short film “All Too Well,” named after the fifth track on the record starring herself, actor Dylan O’Brien and “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink.

Now, the music sensation has delighted fans by announcing a surprise new music video for the 26th song on the album, “I Bet You Think About Me” on Sunday, which features the vocals of singer Chris Stapleton, who recently won six Country Music Awards including song and album of the year.

It is one of eight “from the vault” tracks on the album, which are songs that the artist previously wrote for “Red,” but didn’t make the 2012 version.

Swift teased fans with a 10-second preview clip of the video on social media, posting “SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO,” from her verified Twitter account.

She praised actress and friend Blake Lively, who directed the video.

“I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut,” the post said.

“Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell,” the post added.

The clip shows a tiered white cake with two red lines scratched into it, followed by a hand forcefully taking a chunk out of the dessert to reveal a red sponge layer.

Fans are already trying to decode potential clues from Swift’s post, as the artist is known for dropping Easter eggs in her music.

“All Too Well,” has already garnered more than 22.5 million views on YouTube since it premiered on Friday. The visuals for the film were a backdrop to Swift’s “SNL” performance of the 10-minute ballad on Saturday.

Swift also made history with the release of “Red (Taylor’s Version)” on Friday, breaking the record for the most-streamed album in a day by a female artist and the most-streamed female in a day ever on Spotify.

The music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” is set to release on YouTube at 10 a.m. ET on November 16.

