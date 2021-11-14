The 9-year-old boy injured at the Astroworld Festival has died, family attorney says, bringing the death toll to 10



CNN, KTRK

By Amir Vera, CNN

The 9-year-old boy who was injured at the Astroworld Festival died Sunday, according to family attorney Ben Crump.

The death toll from the chaotic concert now stands at 10. Funeral services for some of the victims began over the weekend as dozens of lawsuits have been filed over the tragedy.

The boy, identified as Ezra Blount by his family, had been in a medically induced coma in an attempt to overcome brain, liver and kidney trauma, according to a statement from Crump.

“The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer,” the statement from Crump said.

Bernon Blount previously told CNN his grandson was in Houston to see “his favorite artist” and attended the concert with his father, Treston Blount.

Concertgoers were crushed, trampled and struggled to breathe as the packed crowd surged toward an outdoor stage when rapper and headliner Travis Scott started performing. First responders began to hear of crowd injuries around 9:30 p.m., and the show continued for another 40 minutes, authorities said.

“When my son went to the concert, he had my grandson on his shoulder,” Blount said. “All the people pushed in and he could not breathe so he ended up passing out because of all the pressure that was being applied to his body. And when he passed out, Ezra fell off his shoulder and fell into the crowd.”

When Bernon’s son came to, Ezra had already been taken to Texas Children’s Hospital as a John Doe.

“They did not know anything about him, his name or anything because he got separated from my son,” Bernon said.

Blount said Ezra “had cardiac arrest which damaged his heart.” The boy also had damage to his liver and lungs and had swelling in his brain, Blount said. CNN was not previously able to independently confirm Ezra’s medical status with the hospital.

The family is “devastated because this was supposed to be a father-son outing for them to bond and it has turned into something horrible and tragic,” Blount previously said.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also offered his condolences and shared the news of Ezra’s passing on his Twitter account Sunday.

“I am saddened to learn of Ezra’s death this evening. Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come. May God give them strength. RIP Ezra.”

CNN has reached out to the Harris County medical examiner’s office and the Blount family. CNN has also reached out to Travis Scott’s team for comment, as well as other defendants in a lawsuit filed by the Blount family accusing organizers of negligence.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN;s Raja Razek and Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.