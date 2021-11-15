100 detainees moved to Cobb County, GA, jail in effort to combat overcrowding

By MARIYA MURROW

ATLANTA (WGCL) — More detainees are headed to Cobb County Jail after 100 inmates were transported from Fulton County’s Rice Street Facility as part of an effort to reduce overcrowding.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens agreed to house the detainees. all of whom are facing nonviolent offenses and misdemeanor charges.

The Sheriff’s office adds that all the inmates moved have underwent general health screenings and are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I am appreciative of Sheriff Craig Owens and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for providing housing for these individuals. A top priority for me is ensuring humane conditions for persons in our care and control. Sheriff Owens and I agreed upon a set criteria for those detainees eligible for the program,” Sheriff Labat said.

Currently, the Fulton County Jail system has a population of just under 3,100 detainees, with more than 300 of those persons utilizing portable sleeping devices.

