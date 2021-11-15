Cheshire, CT, among several communities cleaning up after tornadoes touch down

By ROGER SUSANIN, ROB POLANSKY

CHESHIRE, Connecticut (WFSB) — Thousands of homeowners continued to clean up after historic storms hit Connecticut over the weekend.

The National Weather Service confirmed that four separate small tornadoes touched down in the state on Saturday.

Significant damage remained in Cheshire on Monday morning.

Crews kick-started the cleanup efforts on Sunday, but they still had quite a bit of work ahead of them. On Country Club Road, not only did the storm flatten a fence, but high winds also turned a trampoline from a family’s backyard into a hunk of mangled metal.

Less than a mile away, another family’s trampoline was tossed into the air and left dangling from power lines.

Despite all the damage overall, no major injuries were reported.

