Memorial created for 3 young victims killed in street-racing crash

BURBANK, California (KABC) — A utility box in Burbank has been painted with the images of three young people who were killed in a street-racing crash earlier this year.

Two cars that were racing collided with a Volkswagen on Glenoaks Boulevard at Andover Drive on Aug. 3. The victims who died were passengers of the Volkswagen and were not involved in the street race.

The crash killed Jaiden Kishon Johnson, 20, Natalee Asal Moghaddam, 19, and Cerain Baker, 21, the son of accomplished comedian Tony Baker. A fourth person was critically injured in the collision.

Baker’s father visited the memorial Saturday.

“Reckless activity led to the death of these three, our babies. This really means a lot because it’s eternal, it’s here to stay,” he said.

Hamlet Arseni Aghajanyan of Burbank has pleaded not guilty to murder and reckless driving charges in the crash.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s office charged the 19-year-old for being the driver of a gray Kia that raced alongside a black Mercedes-Benz that ultimately collided with the Volkswagen taking a left.

The driver of the black Mercedes-Benz, a 17-year-old, faces the same charges and is currently being held at a juvenile facility.

