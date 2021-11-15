The good and bad of Dining Decks: How to spot a good one when Dining on the Curb

Parklets are those outdoor dining decks, which have become so popular during the pandemic. Governor Gavin Newsom has approved them to stick around for at least another year.

But when it comes to sitting down in one of them to share a meal, how do you know you’re in a good one?

A truck plowed into an outdoor dining area in San Jose on Oct. 11, 2020.

Bad things can happen and have happened in these roadside decks. Drivers have slammed into them in San Jose, New York, and Philadelphia just to name a few places.

There are generally accepted standards for what makes a safe and sightly dining deck, and we found them.

A look at the set-ups around the Coachella Valley shows there are good parklets and others in need of improvements.

Some are well-protected from traffic, but others are nothing more than a wooden deck and a rail.

"Does that ever worry you?" I-Team investigator Jeff Stahl asked that of many diners in Palm Springs. Erica Lichtsinn, of Arizona responded, “No. It is what it is.”

She wasn't alone. The people we spoke to were pretty trusting that they’d be safe.

But what should you look out for? Jeff Stahl shows you the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to parklets. Find out how to spot a good one, also what our local cities are doing to make sure you are protected. Thursday at 6:00 p.m. Watch “Dining on the Curb” right on News Channel 3.