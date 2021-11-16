Morgan Wallen heading on first tour since racial slur incident

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Morgan Wallen is heading on an eight-month tour.

The country singer will start his “Dangerous” tour in Evansville, Indiana, in March and end in at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in September.

The concers will makr the first major tour for Wallen since a video surfaced earlier this year in which neighbors filmed Wallen using the N-word with a group of his friends outside of his Nashville home.

The backlash was immediate and included his label suspending his recording contract indefinitely, radio pulling his music and his disqualification from some music awards shows.

Wallen apologized for the incident after it happened.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back,” Wallen said in a statement at the time. “There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

He did have some supporters.

Sales of his music reportedly skyrocketed and his “Dangerous: The Double Album” topped the Billboard 200 chart

