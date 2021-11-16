Police: Bullet hits driver’s headrest during road rage shooting in NE Portland

By Web Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Police are investigating a road rage shooting that occurred in the Eliot neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

At about 1:49 a.m., night shift officers were called out to a shooting near Northeast Rodney Avenue and Northeast Cook Street. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed a near collision turned into a road rage incident and shots were fired into a car.

One of the bullets hit the back of driver’s headrest, but thankfully no one was injured. The suspect fled after the shooting, according to police. A description of the suspect was not released by police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-320489.

