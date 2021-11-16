Starz is bringing back ‘Party Down’

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Apparently, the party is not over for “Party Down.”

The cast and creative team for the beloved (but short-lived) Starz series, which is about a catering team in Los Angeles who are each waiting for their “big break” in Hollywood, are reuniting for a new installment, the network announced on Tuesday.

Executive producers Rob Thomas, Paul Rudd, John Enbom, Dan Etheridge and Adam Scott will steer the revival, which is expected to bring back multiple cast members.

In addition to Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally are set to reprise their roles.

The new edition will be comprised of six, half-hour episodes.

“After more than 10 years, we’re excited to have the cast, many of whom are now hugely popular award-winning stars, return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party,” Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO at Starz, said in a statement. “The fan demand for a ‘Party Down’ revival is clear and we look forward to what Rob, Paul, John, Dan and now Adam will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life.”

“Party Down” aired for two seasons in 2009 and 2010.

The revival is scheduled to start production next year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.