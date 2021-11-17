Are local buisnesses seeing more foot traffic since lift of Canada, Mexico land border restrictions?

It's been a little over a week since the U.S. reopened its land borders to fully vaccinated visitors from Mexico and Canada on Nov. 8. The president and CEO of Visit Greater Palm Springs, Scott White, said the lift of land border restrictions is big for the valley.

"Typically in a normal year, we have over 300,000 visitors coming from Canada down into the destination, and international visitors spend more and stay longer, said White. "So in a normal year, we typically get well over 300,000, Canadians visiting from across the border, and they will spend, you know, anywhere from $230 million to $260 million. And the economic impact of the valley can be well over $300 million."

https://youtu.be/AMhXPoe0yj4

With the land borders now reopened, how have local businesses faired? Are they seeing a boom in sales with the increase in foreign visitors?

Tune in at 5 and 6 p.m. to hear from some local businesses and if they have seen an increase in their sales.