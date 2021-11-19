Biden reacts to Rittenhouse verdict: ‘The jury system works, and we have to abide by it’



By Nikki Carvajal

President Joe Biden said Friday he stands by the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, saying the jury system of trial in the United States works and must be respected.

“Look, I stand by what the jury has concluded,” he said. “The jury system works, and we have to abide by it.”

