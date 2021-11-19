Children of man killed in ambulance crash seek justice

By Meghan Packer

ATLANTA (WGCL) — The two children of a 66-year-old man killed in an ambulance crash are demanding answers about how it happened.

Wilton Thomason, Jr. died Friday, Nov. 12 when the non-emergency ambulance in which he was being transported crashed in Fairburn. The driver is facing charges including homicide by vehicle and DUI.

“It still feels likes a dream, like it doesn’t feel real,” said Traci Thomason, the victim’s daughter.

“It’s hard in the grieving process when you’re dealing with a crime because it’s like I have to step away from trying to grieve and heal to make sure that we seek justice for my father,” she said.

Her brother Terrance said, “My dad was a fighter, he was the life of the party, he was very involved, great father.”

They said their father, who was grandfather to five, overcame several health challenges including COVID. He was transported from his nursing home three times a week for dialysis, but Friday’s ride tuned out to be deadly.

Police said Thomason was not restrained and died from his injuries after the ambulance went off the road and overturned in a ditch.

The driver, 34-year-old Kevin McCorvey, is in the Fulton County Jail with no bond. Police on scene reported smelling alcohol on his breath and a police report states McCorvey admitted to smoking marijuana, taking Adderall and drinking a beer while driving the ambulance. The police report also states McCorvey and another person working in the ambulance tried to leave the scene in an Uber but were stopped.

Thomason’s children are represented by Stephen Fowler and Andrew Echols with The Fowler Firm.

“This is a horrible, horrible, horrible tragedy that could have been prevented,” said Fowler. “Ambulance companies, they have the lives of the most vulnerable individuals in their hands and if you can’t feel safe in an ambulance, where can we feel safe?”

Echols said, “I think everyone is just asking how this could be permitted to happen and the answer to that question lies beyond the individual who’s currently facing criminal charges.”

He added, “We think the responsibility goes further and that someone should have been a gatekeeper to prevent this type of tragedy from occurring.”

They have not filed a lawsuit at this point.

“We’re going to keep his energy alive, his spirit alive,” said Traci. “My brother and I are just focused on celebrating his life.”

