Sven’s TD runs of 43, 98 yards help Wyoming beat Utah State

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Levi Williams threw two touchdown passes, Titus Sven ran for scores of 43 and 98 yards and Wyoming beat Utah State 44-17 to snap the Aggies’ five-game win streak. Williams was 12-of-15 passing for 224 yards with an interception and Sven finished with 15 carries for 169 yards. Xazavian Valladay added 145 yards rushing for Wyoming (6-5, 2-5 Mountain West Conference) and Cameron Stone scored on a 99-yard kickoff return. Logan Bonner threw two touchdown pass for Utah State (8-3, 5-2) and Calvin Tyler Jr. had 109 yards rushing.