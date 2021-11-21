Solskjaer’s legendary Man U status couldn’t prevent firing

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United has fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after three years as manager following a fifth loss in seven Premier League games. United said a day after the 4-1 loss to Watford that “Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision.” Former midfielder Michael Carrick, who was on Solskjaer’s coaching staff will be in temporary charge, starting with a trip to Spain for a Champions League match at Villarreal in the group stage. United said it would look to then appoint a manager only until the end of the season.