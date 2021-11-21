Tennessee man arrested for allegedly threatening child with machete

By CHUCK MORRIS

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A man is in custody after he threatened his children with a machete.

Police responded to a call from a child at a home on Oak Valley Drive who said his father had hit him and was threatening him and other children at the house with a machete.

Three of the children were able to escape the home but was left inside because he was unable to walk.

When officers arrived they found Andres Izaguirre, 49, intoxicated and took him into custody. Police said in court documents that the child left behind in the apartment had urinated in his pants and was crawling around on the floor to get around. Officers found the machete in the apartment. Police also discovered that one of the children lived in a closet in the apartment.

Izaguirre has been charged with two counts of child neglect of a child age 8 or less, child neglect for a child age 9-17 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Izaguirre is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

