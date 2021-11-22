Girl honored for bravery after being attacked by woman, other students at playground

By Web Staff

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A local girl is being honored for her courage after police say she was assaulted by a woman and other children on a Levittown playground. Authorities said the incident happened at Brookwood Elementary School.

According to a police report, 11-year-old Abby McNamara was playing with her friends back in October. That’s when a woman encouraged other kids to beat the young girl up.

The report said the woman also hit McNamara, including with a skateboard. The 11-year-old was treated for head injuries and a broken arm.

Last week, Teach Anti Bullying presented Abby with a certificate for her bravery. She also got a new skateboard to replace hers.

Caroline Morris, the suspect faces multiple charges. CBS3 reached out to her for a comment but has not heard back.

Abby is the 200th recipient of the anti-bullying award.

