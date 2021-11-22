GOP Senate candidate Sean Parnell’s estranged wife wins custody dispute amid abuse allegations

By Sara Murray, CNN

Laurie Snell — the estranged wife of Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Sean Parnell — was awarded primary physical custody and sole legal custody of the couple’s three children, according to a judge’s order that was made public Monday.

Parnell will still have partial physical custody of the children various weekends each month.

The decision comes amid a contentious divorce and custody proceedings between Snell and Parnell, who are still legally married but have been separated for years. Snell has accused her husband of choking her and injuring their children — all claims that Parnell has denied.

While Parnell has enjoyed former President Donald Trump’s endorsement in his Pennsylvania Senate bid, the allegations from his estranged wife have taken a toll on Parnell’s campaign, as CNN has previously reported.

Snell’s attorney and Parnell’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

