Horse mauled, killed, by two dogs

By Sarah Metts

LABELLE, Florida (WBBH) — A horse was mauled to death by two dogs in on Evans Road in LaBelle on Saturday.

Neighbors came home around 9 p.m. and heard growling coming from their backyard. Immediately they noticed the horse, named Sassy, on the ground and two dogs, a white and brown one standing over her.

“I started trying to hit on the fence, trying to get them away… they wouldn’t. I ran and got the car and started beeping, pulling up the car up to the fence,” said the neighbor, Alex.

Finally, the two dogs took off, but it was too late.

“The horse was in bad shape,” Alex said. “It was a cruel way to go.”

Ronnie Hudson then got a call saying that his ex-wife’s horse was killed.

“It was not that easy, it’s heartbreaking to see them like that. It was chewed up pretty good,” said Hudson.

He said Sassy was in the family for about 10 years. Hudson wants people to know that these dogs are out there harming animals.

“I believe that people don’t think their own dogs are dangerous because they’re not dangerous to them,” Hudson said. “They don’t need to be roaming around and got all kinds of little kids out here.”

