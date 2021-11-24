California driver hits pedestrians, lights own car on fire in multi-county chase, officials say

By Jonathan Ayestas

VACAVILLE, California (KCRA) — After a chaotic evening where a driver struck pedestrians, led law enforcement on a chase across multiple counties and lit his own car on fire to try to escape, police say they want to speak with others involved.

The Vacaville Police Department said it arrested 34-year-old Jaron King of Davis, who faces multiple assaults with a deadly weapon, evasion and attempted murder charges.

Officers now seek information, and perhaps a little more clarity as to what happened, from two people caught on surveillance camera narrowly dodging King’s vehicle, a white Scion Hatchback, police said. During King’s crime spree, he also approached a vehicle at the intersection of Elmira and Leisure Town roads in Vacaville. Officers hope to speak with the person — or people — inside the vehicle at the time.

Dispatchers on Sunday just after 6:30 p.m. got several calls about a reckless driver near the Starbucks on East Monte Vista Avenue, police said. The calls were about two people with a stroller hit by a white Scion Hatchback.

The car police believe was occupied only by the driver, later identified as King, was last seen headed eastbound on Nut Tree Road.

Police said the two people hit were not seriously hurt, and that the stroller was empty.

But the reckless driving reports did not stop there. As officers arrived at the star, police said dispatchers received more calls of reckless driving regarding the same vehicle. This time, at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Nut Tree and Elmira roads.

Police said the Scion tried running over another pedestrian. Surveillance video officers obtained from a local business led them to believe the driver was intentionally trying to hit people.

Police released several still images from that surveillance video.

King once again traveled eastbound after trying to hit people in the Walmart parking lot, this time along on Elmira Road, police said. An officer found the Scion at the intersection of Elmira and Leisure Town Road. That’s where King’s vehicle was found with the driver’s door open and King himself at the driver door of another vehicle.

When officers arrived, the other vehicle drove off quickly, police said. King then jumped into his car and fled northbound on Leisure Town Road. He managed to get onto eastbound Interstate 80, speeding away.

The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit as King passed through Dixon, police said. He made it all the way to West Sacramento, which is when officers spotted smoke coming from King’s vehicle as he passed Harbor Boulevard.

Police said they later learned that the smoke came from King lighting his own vehicle on fire before jumping out of it while it was still in motion. King was taken into custody shortly afterward and was sent to a hospital to treat his injuries.

As police seek to speak with victims caught on camera at the Walmart market parking lot and the occupant(s) of the vehicle King approached, they are asking any other additional victims to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 707-469-4826.

