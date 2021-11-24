Kuznetsov, Ovechkin lead Caps over Canadiens 6-3

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his seventh goal and added an assist, Alex Ovechkin had three assists in a game for the first time in nearly four years, and the Washington Capitals cruised to a 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Dmitry Orlov, John Carlson and Nic Dowd also had a goal and an assist each as Washington won its seventh out of nine in its return from a four-game West Coast trip. Michael Sgarbossa scored his first career goal for the Capitals. Tom Wilson completed Ovechkin’s three-assist night when he scored on a one-timer of his feed, bringing Ovechkin’s season assist total to 18.