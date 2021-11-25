Dog and cat rescued from Thanksgiving morning house fire

By Shain Bergan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — No people were hurt in a Thanksgiving morning house fire in Kansas City, but firefighters rescued two animals.

Crews responded at 4:34 a.m. to a two-story house on Charlotte Street just north of 31st Street. Firefighters worked quickly to knock down the flames, and pulled two animals from the home—a cat and a dog.

Both animals were O.K., and the dog was wagging its tail.

The fire department hasn’t released any information on the cause of the fire, and no one was injured.

