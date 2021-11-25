State board revokes permits, licenses for North Carolina funeral home

By Jennifer Emert

Click here for updates on this story

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The North Carolina Board of Funeral Service has revoked a Hendersonville funeral home and crematory’s operating permits.

During the nearly five-hour closed-door hearing Nov. 10 for Thomas Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors & Cremation Memorial Center, the board also revoked Thomas Shepherd’s funeral director license and Melody Shepherd’s crematory manager license. Neither is eligible to reapply for five years.

According to executive director Stephen Davis, during the hearing Thomas and Melody Shepherd had an opportunity to address issues with the board. The Board of Funeral Service also heard from several witnesses who had filed complaints against Shepherd & Son.

The Hendersonville business had its licenses suspended in 2020 as the board investigated allegations and complaints. A June 2020 inspection found the licensed owner at Shepherd & Son wasn’t overseeing daily operations. The state also uncovered the funeral home was allowing unlicensed individuals to perform cremations. The order cited sanitary and repair violations.

The Board of Funeral Service is currently auditing the business’ records. Customers and families with pre-need contracts can have those transferred to another business of their choice. The board has started the process of finding a business that is willing to accept Shepherd & Son pre-need contracts, a more permanent receivership. Customers will receive a notification once a business contract has been established.

Board members also directed their general counsel if there were complaints that may results in criminal charges to reach out to the local district attorney’s office and share that information, although the board was not aware of any complaints that may result in a criminal charge.

Those with questions can reach out to the North Carolina Board of Funeral Services.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.