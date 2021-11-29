Victims of Desert Shores fire mourned, cause of deadly blaze still unconfirmed

It's been three days since three people tragically lost their lives in a house fire in Desert Shores.

Over the weekend, neighbors placed balloons and flowers at the site to remember those who died. Neighbors say it was a father, his teenage daughter, and teenage son.

The Imperial County Fire department says the fire destroyed several homes, displacing 5 families.

No word yet on what caused the blaze.

The fire happened within the Desert Shores Trailer Park near the Salton Sea in Imperial County.

It was initially reported at around 8:30 a.m. Friday with one mobile home engulfed in flames, Imperial County Fire Department Deputy Chief Robert Malek said.

"During the overhaul of the incident, a total of three bodies were found and included an adult male and two juvenile victims," reads a post by the Imperial County Fire Department.

Neighbors told News Channel 3 / Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta that the victims were a father and his teenage son and daughter.

The fire destroyed five mobile homes, leaving five families displaced. American Red Cross officials were at the scene assisting those families.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Malek said. There were 14 firefighters and five engines on hand.





Memorial for victims killed in mobile home fire

This is the second recent fire to destroy multiple homes at that mobile home park. Back in April, a fire damaged four trailers and other outdoor structures, according to our sister station, KYMA.