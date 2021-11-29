Armed with baseball bat, man robs Dollar General store twice in 4 days

By WFOR Staff

MIAMI (WFOR) — Miami-Dade police are searching for a man who robbed a Dollar General store, twice, while armed with a baseball bat.

The first robbery took place on November 10, shortly before noon at the Dollar General store located at 22500 SW 112 Avenue.

Investigators say he threatened employees with the bat while demanding the keys to the register. He then smashed a cigarette case with a hammer and removed an undetermined amount of cigarette boxes.

He also grabbed the cash register till and rode away on a bicycle.

Several days later, on November 14, he came back to the same store, wielding the same baseball bat and threatened an employee to open the cash register. This time, however, he was unsuccessful but did steal the employee’s cell phone.

Nobody was hurt in either incident.

Robbery detectives have released photos of the suspect hoping someone who recognizes him or knows anything about the crimes will come forward.

He is described as a Black man, between 30 to 40 years old, approximately 5’08” to 5’10”, about 230 lbs., stocky build, dark complexion, harsh voice. On the first robbery the subject was wearing a gray and white tie-dyed hoodie, white sneakers, and sunglasses. On the second robbery the subject was wearing a black “Armani Exchange” hoodie, sunglasses, black pants, black shoes, and a black backpack. Investigators also said he was wearing a pinky ring on his right hand and used a black mountain bicycle with a straight handlebar.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or 1 (866) 471-8477. You can also visit crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Computer Tip” or submit a Tip by App: Go to the App store & download the P3 App. If the tip leads to the arrest of the suspect, the tipster may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. All calls are kept strictly anonymous.

