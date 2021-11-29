Doctor: Many South Africans ill in surge have mild symptoms

By ANDREW MELDRUM

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African doctors say the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases attributed to the new omicron variant is resulting in mostly mild symptoms. Dr. Unben Pillay, a general practitioner in Gauteng province where 81% of the new cases have been reported, said so far the cases have been mild. He said patients are having flu-like symptoms, dry coughs, fever, night sweats and body aches. He said most have been treated at home. Most of the new cases in South Africa have been among people in their 20s and 30s and doctors note that age group generally has milder symptoms of COVID-19. They warn that older people infected by the new variant could have more severe symptoms.