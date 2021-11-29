Family: Woman dropped off at hospital after night outbrain dead

By KABC Staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — An aspiring architect who was mysteriously dropped off at a hospital in west Los Angeles after a night out with her friend is now brain dead, according to family members.

The family of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola announced this weekend that her organs will be donated to nine different people.

The death of Cabrales-Arzola and her friend, Christy Giles, an L.A. model and aspiring actress, has sparked attention from family and friends who claim the women were drugged against their will after a night out in West Hollywood.

The family of Giles told Eyewitness News earlier this month the girls were dropped off outside of separate hospitals almost 12 hours after a mysterious text message exchange between the two.

Giles’ mother claims there’s video of a car without license plates and men concealing their identities placing Giles at Southern California Hospital and Cabrales-Arzola at Kaiser Permanente hospital in West L.A.

A toxicology report for Cabrales-Arzola stated heroin was found in her system.

Officials concluded Giles’ autopsy, but the cause of death was deferred to a toxicology report, which has not been released.

The families of both women said that neither of them would have taken the drug willingly.

Meanwhile, the incident remains under investigation.

