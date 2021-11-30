Biden mourns students killed in Michigan school shooting

By CNN

President Joe Biden on Tuesday mourned the deaths of three students shot and killed at a southeast Michigan high school.

“As we learn the full details, my heart goes out to the families enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one,” Biden said at the start of a speech in Minnesota.

He added, “You’ve gotta know that that whole community has to be in a state of shock right now.”

Three people have died and six more were injured in the shooting Tuesday afternoon at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, authorities said. The three killed are believed to be students, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael G. McCabe said at a news conference, and one of those shot is believed to be a teacher. The suspect was identified as a 15-year-old sophomore boy and is in custody, McCabe said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.