Singer Dionne Warwick to receive a star on Palm Springs Walk of Stars

Grammy-award winning music legend Dionne Warwick will be honored with a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars.

The Star Dedication ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Dec. 8 at 100 S. Palm Canyon Road, in front of the Welwood Murray Memorial Library, in Palm Springs. The ceremony will be free and open to the public.

Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer, Nona Watson, will emcee the event and introduce the guest speakers.

Warwick will receive the 447th star of the City’s world-famous Walk of the Stars Palm Springs.

Since 1992, Walk of the Stars has honored 446 popular celebrities & local personalities on one of the world’s most famous sidewalks. For more information, or to find other stars, visit: www.walkofthestars.com

Warwick started her career in 1961 after being discovered by the legendary songwriting team, Burt Bacharach and Hal David. The team went on to record 30 hit singles and 20 best-selling albums during their first decade together.

Their first record, “Don’t Make Me Over,” was followed by “Walk on By,” “Anyone Who Had a Heart,” “Message to Michael,” “Promises Promises,” “A House is Not a Home,” “Alfie,” “Say a Little Prayer,” “This Girl’s in Love With You,” “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again” and “Reach Out For Me,” among others.

Warwick received her first Grammy in 1968 for her mega-hit, “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?,” becoming the first African-American solo female artist of her generation to win the prestigious award for Best Contemporary Female Vocalist Performance.

She kicked off the ‘70s by earning her second Grammy for the best-selling album, “I’ll Never Fall In Love Again,” and later topped the charts with The Spinners on their hit, “Then Came You.” In the ‘70s and ‘80s, she made music with Barry Manilow (“Deja Vu”), The Bee Gees (“Heartbreaker”) and others as she continued racking up more and more Platinum-selling albums.

In 1985, she reunited with composer Bacharach and longtime friends Gladys Knight, Elton John and Stevie Wonder to record “That’s What Friends Are For,” an international #1 record benefiting the AIDS charity, AMFAR.

Throughout the 1980′s and 1990′s, she collaborated with many of her musical peers including Johnny Mathis, Smokey Robinson, Luther Vandross, Jeffrey Osborne, Kashif and Stevie Wonder while also hosting the hit television music show, “Solid Gold.”

In 2006, she recorded an album of duets, “My Friends & Me,” followed by a critically acclaimed Gospel album, “Why We Sing,” and a jazz album,” Only Trust Your Heart,” a collection of standards celebrating the music of legendary composer Sammy Cahn.

In 2013, she released “Now” produced by Phil Ramone, which was nominated for Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the 2014 Grammy Awards.

Most recently, she released a much-anticipated star-studded duets album titled “Feels So Good,” featuring collaborations with some of today’s greatest artists including Alicia Keys, Jamie Foxx, Ne-Yo and others. Warwick is also a best-selling author and supports countless nonprofits.