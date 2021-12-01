Ex-WWE star to donate Blizzard Brawl proceeds to Waukesha parade victims

By Mike Curkov

Click here for updates on this story

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — ‘The Titan’ Adam Scherr and his Blizzard Brawl tag team partner EC3 say they will donate all of their Blizzard Brawl meet & greet and autograph proceeds to the United for Waukesha Community Fund benefitting the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

“Looking to do a little bit of good in a time of bad here coming up on the holidays.” Scherr told CBS 58.

Scherr, formerly known as WWE’s Braun Strowman, is making his only live in-ring appearance of the year at Great Lakes Championship Wrestling’s Blizzard Brawl event December 4th at the Waukesha County Expo Center.

“I’m hoping to raise a minimum of 10-thousand dollars.” said Scherr. A large percentage of the money big-name wrestlers make at independent shows come from autograph and meet & greet sales before and after a show.

Scherr was born in North Carolina but his family is from the Hartford and Slinger area.

“Wisconsin is near and dear to my heart. My sister and I are the only ones born out of the state of Wisconsin.” said Scherr “Just built a house in Neosho, Waukesha is my back yard. I think this is an awesome opportunity to do some good in the community.”

Wrestling fans will have many other unique ways to donate to the Waukesha parade victims even if they can’t make the event. There are special Blizzard Brawl ‘WaukeStrong” shirts available for $25 with all proceeds going to the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

EC3 and Scherr are offering a special signed 8X10 photo and t-shirt combo with all proceeds going to the fund.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.